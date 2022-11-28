Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $230 with a charger for Cyber Monday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve already been looking to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5, today looks like a good time to take the plunge. The Android smartwatch is now on sale from $230 at several retailers, and at Amazon you can get a 35W two-port wall charger included at no extra cost. That’s about $40 below the usual price of a 40mm model. The sale applies to multiple finishes and configurations — a 40mm model with LTE is down to $260 with the wall charger, for instance, while the larger 44mm model is available for the same price.

Shop Galaxy Watch 5 sale at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a larger titanium variant with a more durable screen and bigger battery, is also on sale from $399, though that one includes a 15W wireless charger instead. All of these match the all-time lows we saw on Black Friday, but for Cyber Monday the chargers are available as a bonus. Amazon says this sale will run for today only.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is our pick for the best smartwatch for Android users, and we gave it a review score of 85 back in August. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, got an 86. The former isn’t a major upgrade over its predecessor, and its battery life can take a hit if you set the display to always-on, but it still gets you a clean, water-resistant design, reliable activity monitoring and useful sleep tracking. If you don’t use an iPhone and want a do-everything wearable, it’s the way to go. The Galaxy 5 Pro puts the same perks in a more durable package, but you’ll need to be sure your wrist can handle something bulkier.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter. Also, shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.