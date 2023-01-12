Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 falls back to an all time low

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you have your eye on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 but have been waiting for a sale, Amazon has a good one right now. It’s selling the 40mm model in several colors (Grey, Pink Gold and Silver) for $230, saving you $50 or 18 percent off the regular price. And if it’s a larger Galaxy Watch 5 you want, the 44mm version is on sale at $260, also $50 off.

Buy Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) at Amazon – $230

Buy Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) at Amazon – $260

The Galaxy Watch 5 scored a solid 85 in our The Hamden Journal review, and we once again called it “the best non-Apple smartwatch.” Samsung was focused on perfecting it over the Watch 4, adding extra battery life (a runtime of up to 80 hours), greater durability with Sapphire Crystal glass and a temperature sensor.

Otherwise, it carries the same design and features as before, which is a good thing. Powered by a responsive 5-nanometer Exynos processor and running Wear OS, it uses Samsung’s bezel-based navigation with a touch-sensitive ring framing the screen. That gives you access to numerous apps, along with sleep-tracking and coaching plus health and activity tracking. You can get your body composition reading using the body-impedance analysis tool, take ECG scans, reply to messages, control music playback and more.

The lightly curved underside keeps the sensors in contact with your wrist, and it’s rated IP68, 5ATM and MIL-STD-810H for durability (water, dust and pressure resistance). The main downside is that battery life is considerably lower with the always-on display compared to the Apple Watch 7.

You can grab the 40mm model in gray, pink and purple/silver for $230, and pick up the 44mm version in grey, white/silver and blue for $260. The best deal is on the 44mm Golf Edition, available in black and white with a golf-themed watch face and Smart Caddie app for $260, a full $100 off the regular price.