Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event: start time and how to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10th.

Leading up to the event, Samsung has left us with breadcrumbs about what they’re going to announce at their Galaxy Unpacked event. Leaks and other clues have revealed that Samsung may be announcing an updated foldable to match last year’s announcement and release.

We also have a guess that there might be some new Galaxy Watches to announce as Samsung released a reservation for a trade-in for the Galaxy smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds.

When does the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event take place?

The Samsung Galaxy event is set to take place on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 6:00AM PT / 9:00AM ET.

Where can I watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

We will have the livestream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, you can tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked livestream at Samsung.com, Samsung’s Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

We here at The The Hamden Journal will also be covering the event. Be sure to follow @verge on Twitter and @verge on Instagram for live updates and other Samsung news.