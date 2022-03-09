Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 devices are up to $75 off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung’s newest tablets have only been available for a few weeks, but they’re already receiving discounts on Amazon. You can snag both the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ for less right now thanks to clippable coupons that knock $50 and $75 off the tablets, respectively. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the product page before checking out and you’ll receive the discount. Amazon has credit codes for each as well that will give you up to $75 to use in the future. Use the code ZXDDSPWVWFRB if you’re buying the Tab S8 and the code 3SQB2LND8NEE if you’re buying the S8+ at checkout to get the respective credits.

Buy Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon – $650

Buy Galaxy Tab S8+ at Amazon – $825

We gave the Galaxy Tab S8+ the full review treatment and it earned a score of 85. It’s a powerful, premium Android tablet that more than holds its own against the competition thanks to things like Dex mode and Samsung’s S Pen. The slab is pretty sleek, measuring 0.22-inches thick and weighing only 1.24 pounds, and it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch OLED display that can hit 120Hz refresh rates. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM, and you can choose from 128GB or 256GB of storage. You may want to spring for Samsung’s book cover keyboard if you want to use the tablet as a laptop replacement, but Samsung does include the S Pen in the box, which is a great perk.

Dex mode has come a long way since Samsung first debuted it, and now it’s a handy feature for multitasking. It switches from the standard Android UI to one that’s more desktop-like, with support for things like multiple windows and a taskbar. You’ll likely spend a lot of time in Dex mode if you plan on using the Tab S8 as an on-the-go productivity machine. And if you’re a fan of handwritten notes, Samsung’s S Pen is better than ever on these tablets. The company reduced the input latency to only 2.8ms, making the pen an even better, smoother tool with which to take notes, doodle and more. As far as battery life goes, we got nearly 9.5 hours out of the Tab S8+, which should be enough to get you through most of a work day.

