Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly launch in early February

Samsung will announce its next flagship phone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, in the first week of February 2023, according to a report from Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily. The paper cites an unnamed Samsung Electronics executive, who says “the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February.” The event is believed to be taking place in San Francisco.
A February launch, just like the Galaxy S22
Unfortunately, Samsung’s latest handsets reportedly won’t be immune from the wave of inflation that’s swept multiple countries around the world this year, Korea JoongAng Daily reports, and could be priced higher than their predecessors.