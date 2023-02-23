Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ is already $140 off

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones haven’t even been out for a week, but you can already score a solid discount on one model. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage has dropped by $140 to $860. That makes it the same price as the standard Galaxy S23 with the same storage capacity. It’s worth noting that the discount only applies to the Phantom Black colorway.

At 6.6 inches, the S23+ has a larger screen than the 6.1-inch S23. It has a bigger battery too. The specs are otherwise the same, save for ultrawideband support on the S23+. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with a 3.36GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 740 GPU. There’s 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.3. The S23+ lineup runs on Android 13 too.

The S23+ doesn’t boast the same 200MP camera as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s a worthy phone in its own right. It does have 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto cameras. Although it’s more of an evolution from the S22 than a revolution, the S23+ is especially worth considering if you’ve been hanging onto the same phone for a few years or you’re looking to make the switch from iOS to Android.

