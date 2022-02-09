Dimensions
163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches)
163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches)
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches)
163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches)
Rear camera(s)
Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 108MP, f/2.2
Right telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4
Left telephoto, 10MP, f/4.9
Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50 MP, f/1.85
Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5
Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2
Wide, 48MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
Other features
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
USB-C, AirVOOC and Qi wireless charging