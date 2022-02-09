Samsung’s Galaxy S22 preorder site won’t let you preorder a phone

Samsung just announced its highly anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup, but many who have tried to preorder the new smartphones report that they can’t actually complete their purchases. Many are reporting issues or just a blank screen that seems to load indefinitely at checkout, and that’s also where I ran into problems when trying to buy a few combinations of both locked and unlocked models of the phones.

Here are just a few examples of people writing to Samsung’s support account on Twitter asking for help:

@SamsungSupport hello, i’ve been trying to preorder for at least two hours but when it’s time to checkout the page just spins then eventually it says your cart is empty. — destinie. (@iamyourdestinie) February 9, 2022

Samsung’s support account is replying to individuals reaching out, though the responses vary, including requests to DM and suggestions to call the company’s e-commerce team. It’s unclear if taking those steps will lead to a completed purchase. A Samsung spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The The Hamden Journal.

If you still want to preorder one of the new S22 phones, we’ve listed a whole bunch of other stores where you can grab the devices. And make sure to check out our first looks at the Note-like Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22 / S22 Plus.

