Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup takes shape in unofficial leaks

A video from Unbox Therapy has shown off what appears to be three dummy units of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series of phones, giving an early look at the design of the handsets. Although the video has now been delisted, it’s been reuploaded on other channels, and a screenshot was taken by 9to5Google. The video emerged alongside other details of the upcoming phones, including camera specs, and images of a new fast charger.

This isn’t the first time footage of Galaxy S22 dummy units has leaked online. Twitter leaker OnLeaks posted similar footage in the middle of last month. Unbox Therapy’s video appears to corroborate these previous designs, and also shows the handsets more clearly.

The three handsets shown in Unbox Therapy’s video are thought to be the S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus, and the regular S22, though these names may not be final. The S22 and S22 Plus appear to have similar designs to last year’s S21 devices, with camera bumps across the top left side of their backs. Both dummy units appear to have triple camera setups.

A recent leaked spec sheet suggests the regular S22 will have a more compact 6.1-inch display (the S21, for reference, had a 6.2-inch display). This compares to a reported 6.55-inch display for the S22 Plus. Previous reports suggest both will have a 50-megapixel main camera paired with extra ultra wide and telephoto cameras.

In line with a previous leak from last month, the S22 Ultra appears to have a very Galaxy Note-style design, with a squared off top and bottom and a built-in holder for an S Pen stylus. There’s also no camera bump around the phone’s reported four cameras. A leaked spec sheet suggests these will consist of a primary 108-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope.

Interestingly, the spec sheet mentions that this main 108-megapixel sensor could have a lens made of “Super Clear Glass,” which appears to be branding for some kind of Gorilla Glass. In an accompanying video to the spec sheet leak, Zaryab Khan speculates that this new lens could be designed to reduce the appearance of small bright dots that can appear in camera footage taken at night (a problem we’ve had with the iPhone 12 Pro, for example)

Finally, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has shared images of what appears to be a fast-charger for the S22 Ultra. It’s 45W and has just a single USB-C charging port, which suggests we might be looking at an increase in charging speeds compared to the 25W S21 Ultra (Samsung previously offered 45W charging on the Note 10 Plus).

It’s currently unclear exactly when these phones might all be announced. Samsung launched the S21 series in mid-January last year, but has typically opted for February launches for previous lineups. Given ongoing supply chain issues and a global chip shortage, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the S22 handsets may eventually make an appearance.