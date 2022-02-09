The Hamden Journal

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ vs. the competition: Even more camera options

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ vs. the competition: Even more camera options

Dimensions

146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches)

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 (6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches)

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50MP, f/1.9

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.