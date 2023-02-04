Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $499 at Amazon and Best Buy

The midrange Chromebook 2 certainly isn’t the most powerful Chromebook you can get — blame it on the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor — but it should suffice for everyday work use and multitasking, especially with the machine’s 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it touts decent battery life (when compared to the original 2020 model) and a gorgeous QLED panel that makes use of Samsung’s quantum-dot technology, resulting in better contrast and more accurate colors regardless of what you’re watching. Read our review.

The hybrid vacuum / mopping robot doesn’t boast AI obstacle avoidance like our top robovac pick, the Roomba j7, but it’s efficient at cleaning both hardwood floors and carpets. It also offers support for all the major voice assistants — specifically Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri — and comes with a handy “VibraRise’’ feature that lifts the mop up when it senses carpet, preventing you from dousing your carpet and making a mess when you’re trying to do the exact opposite. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.

Apple’s second-gen HomePod has arrived, and while we’re not likely to see discounts on the new model any time soon, there’s much to be said about its stylish counterpart, the HomePod Mini. The compact, Siri-equipped smart speaker — which is currently seeing a rare $15 discount at Verizon — comes in an assortment of colors, from a bright yellow to vibrant orange that can add a splash of color to any room.