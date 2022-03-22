Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever at Walmart

If you want some of the best true wireless earbuds that Samsung has crafted yet, the Galaxy Buds Pro are selling for their lowest price yet at Walmart. You can pick them up in black, silver, or violet for $119.99, which is about $20 less than the previous low price. These offer the most amount of functionality on Samsung devices, including automatic device switching and 3D audio. But they’re still great on other Android phones and tablets.

Normally $199.99, this price drop is significant because it makes them affordable enough to consider over the newer Galaxy Buds 2, which are typically on sale for about $105. Compared head to head, the Galaxy Buds Pro boast superior water and sweat resistance, better sound quality, and a more effective active noise cancellation feature. In short, paying $15 more for the Buds Pro should pay off if you’re a discerning shopper. Read our review of the Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

If you own (or are thinking of buying) any of the latest iPads that have a USB-C port, including the latest iPad Mini, the past two generations of the iPad Air, or the iPad Pro tablets dating back to 2018, we have a deal to share on the second-generation Apple Pencil. This stylus, which can attach magnetically to the side of the above tablets for wireless charging, is almost down to its lowest price at Amazon and Walmart. Normally $129, it’s just $103.99 — four dollars shy of matching the best-ever deal.

For those who own the base iPad with a Lightning port, your only option (as far as Apple Pencil goes) is to get the first-generation model that awkwardly recharges by sticking out of your tablet’s charging port. Good news, though: that model is just $69.99 at select Walmart locations for in-store pickup, down from its normal $99 price point.

Apple Pencil (second-gen) The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset is $60 off at Amazon and Best Buy, selling for $269.99. If the design looks similar to the QC35 II that we’ve featured in our deals coverage, that’s because it is the same set of headphones. So, it delivers the same great comfort, Bluetooth compatibility, long-lasting battery, and a great noise cancellation effect for on-the-go usage. Though, it includes a couple of extra goodies that can turn it into a great wired gaming headset. The plug-in microphone lets you chat in-game or in Discord, and you’ll also get a desktop volume controller, making it simple to adjust the volume on the fly.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II gaming headset This multi-purpose gaming headset can connect via a wire to your desktop or laptop, with perks like active noise cancellation and great comfort to back the experience. But you can also detach and go wire-free, as these headphones have the same features as Bose’s QC35 II.

Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

If you’re in the market for a new 55-inch 4K TV, TCL’s latest 6-series model is down to $659.99 at Best Buy for today only (normally $949.99). This is a stand-out deal because it’s the model that has Google TV software built-in, and more notably, it has Mini LED backlighting, which provides a vast improvement to dimming zones, giving the TV better color accuracy and contrast across all content types. Additionally, it can get very bright. In our review, Chris Welch said that its brightness blew his LG CX OLED out of the water.

One last perk that may stick out for gamers is that this TV has HDMI 2.1 ports that allow 4K gaming at up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) — two other must-have specs for discerning buyers who want the smoothest and best picture possible — so it’s top-of-the-line in a few ways without being up there in cost with OLEDs. Read our review.

TCL 6-Series Google TV TCL’s 6-Series Google TV improves on the Roku model with upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports (with two of them supporting 4K at 120Hz), a brighter picture, and hands-free voice controls.

