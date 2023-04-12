Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is already on sale with a $50 gift card at Amazon

Happy Wednesday, y’all. We recently crowned Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus the best Android phone you can buy, though we wouldn’t say it’s the cheapest Galaxy device currently available. Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A54 presents a more affordable alternative, one you can pick up at Amazon or Best Buy right now with a $50 gift card for $449.99.

There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s popular A-series, particularly the A54. It’s very much in line with this year’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus and features a number of improvements over the last-gen A53. The newer model packs a 50-megapixel main shooter that allows for better low-light photography along with a 6.4-inch OLED display and support for 25W fast charging. It also includes Samsung’s speedy Exynos 1380 processor, 128GB of onboard storage (with a microSD card slot), and support for up to four generations of major Android updates and five years of security patches, ensuring the phone will be in good shape for years to come.

Opting for the A54 over the S23 means you’re giving up a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a higher water resistance rating, and extra RAM, but then again, you’re also saving at least $250 in the process.

“Spring cleaning” is one of those catch-all tasks that can be applied to just about anything in your life — your wardrobe, your computer’s hard drive, that attic you keep telling yourself you’ll get around to and never will. It can even apply to your desk, which is where a jack-of-all-trades charger like the Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station comes in.

Anker’s spherical MagGo offering is outfitted with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, along with a wireless charging pad that can deliver 7.5W charging speeds to newer iPhone models equipped with Apple’s MagSafe tech. Normally $99.99, it’s on sale at Amazon right now for $69.99 when you click the on-page 30 percent off coupon, nearly matching its best price to date. It’s also available direct from Anker when you use promo code WSCPWOTXA9 at checkout.

Like other lighting kits in Govee’s Glide series, the Y Lights can douse the interior of your home in a range of colors. Image: Govee

When it comes to modular lighting, it really boils down to two main players: Nanoleaf and Govee. The latter offers immersive bias lighting for your TV and monitor, too, but its Glide series has become an attractive way to string together a network of light panels without having to spend a fortune. And right now, Govee is offering its newer Y Lights for $159.99 ($70 off) when you apply the on-page coupon code, dropping them to their best price yet.