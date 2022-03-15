Samsung’s Galaxy A33 leaks in full before its ‘Awesome’ launch

Samsung’s Galaxy A33, rumored to be the most affordable of the three devices the company will announce on March 17th, has leaked in full. Evan Blass has posted a series of renders of the phone over on Twitter, while Appuals has its specs. These include a 6.4-inch 90Hz 1080p OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and four rear cameras. It’ll reportedly be priced at €379 in Europe, which is roughly $417 stateside.

Reports suggest the Galaxy A33 will be announced alongside the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 at Samsung’s “Awesome Galaxy A Event” this week. Samsung’s midrange A-series are some of its most popular devices around the world. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy A12 was the sixth best-selling phone in the world in 2021 according to Counterpoint Research, and was the only one of Samsung’s phones to appear in the top ten (the rest were overwhelmingly iPhones, with two Xiaomis).

According to Appuals, the Galaxy A33 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280, an unannounced processor that’s rumored to have an octa-core CPU. Its cameras are thought to consist of a main 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It’ll reportedly have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, an under-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and won’t come with a charging brick in the box.

Stepping up to the Galaxy A53, whose alleged specs were posted to Twitter earlier in the month, could get buyers a bigger 6.5-inch display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It’s still got the same Exynos 1280 processor as well as a quad-camera array, but the resolution of its main camera will apparently be higher at 64-megapixels, and its depth sensor will reportedly be 5-megapixels in resolution. We’re looking at a 32-megapixel selfie camera on this model, with the rest of its specs being roughly in line with the Galaxy A33.

Finally there’s the Galaxy A73. There’s less information about this model, but we’ve got some hints thanks to alleged press shots unearthed by 91Mobiles, which appear to show that the A73 will have much smaller bezels than the A53.

The Galaxy A33, A53, and A73 will join the Galaxy A03, A13 and A23 in Samsung’s midrange lineup for this year.