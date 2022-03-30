Samsung’s fast 1TB 980 Pro M.2 SSD that’s PS5-ready is just $136 at Newegg

It’s not usually affordable to add a speedy M.2 SSD to your PS5, but at Newegg, you can get the biggest discount yet on Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro drive that has a heatsink pre-installed. It costs just $135.99 with the offer code SSBQ3Z25 applied at checkout, down from its typical $170 price that Amazon is currently selling it for. In fact, this model is cheaper right now than the version that omits the heatsink.

Samsung bills this model as being PS5-ready, both in terms of supplying the required heatsink to keep the drive cool in your console and with its sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 5,100MB/s. While it’s true that we’ve had success using slower M.2 SSDs in a PS5, future games may require higher speeds, so it’s a good idea to get the most capable SSD for your money — and this is one of them.

Of course, you can use this in a PC if you’d prefer, but keep in mind that it’ll work fastest mounted into a PCIe 4.0 motherboard. While backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards that have a spare M.2 slot, you’ll get slower transfer speeds compared to PCIe 4.0.

Oh, and on the topic of the PS5, good luck if you’re trying to snag a PS5 digital edition from Amazon today, starting at 11AM ET.

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) with heatsink Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5.

Best Buy is hosting a sale event on several Razer gaming accessories (Amazon is matching these prices in many cases), ranging from gaming chairs, headsets, webcams, and mice to keyboards and controllers. You should check out the full listing here, as there’s certainly enough on offer to build out your game room setup, but we’re going to pick just a few out as highlights that we’ve had experience testing.

Razer Huntsman Mini The Huntsman Mini is Razer’s first 60 percent keyboard. It doesn’t feature a numpad or dedicated media controls, but it’s a very compact model that won’t take up much space on your desk.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired Xbox and PC controller If you crave clicky, responsive buttons, customizable macro keys, and adjustable triggers, check out Razer’s Wolverine V2. It’s a comfortable alternative to using Microsoft’s default wireless controller.

Razer Kiyo Pro The Kiyo Pro is a lens-shaped webcam that supports up to 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second. It features an ultrawide 103-degree field of view, though it can be adjusted down to 80 degrees. The Kiyo Pro has a built-in mic.

If you’re in need of a password manager, 1Password is offering readers of The The Hamden Journal a whopping 60 percent discount on a one-year subscription to an individual or family account. The offer is available only to new users, not returning account holders. If it’s just you who needs to be set up with 1Password, you’ll pay about $14.40 for a year of individual service instead of $36. The family plan costs a little more with this discount, but it’s still just $24 for a year of service — not bad since it covers five people.

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, this limited-time deal brings the price down to $2 a month for up to a year.

Streaming devices don’t have to cost you all that much, but if you’ve had an eye out for deals on the latest Apple TV 4K that is built with an HDMI 2.1 port and includes the new Siri Remote, we’ve found one for you. You can pick up the refurbished 64GB Apple TV (2021) for $169 instead of $199. In case you get hung up on it being refurbished, fret not (or at least less). Apple’s refurbishment program is one of the finest around, offering a one-year limited warranty, with AppleCare still being on the table for extra coverage if you want to buy that. What’s more, the product will arrive in like-new condition. The only downside is that it doesn’t include an HDMI cable. Read our review.

Apple TV 4K (2021, refurbished) 64GB Apple’s latest 4K-ready streaming box brings better specs than before, with HDMI 2.1 support and the new Siri Remote. It has 64GB of built-in storage, and Apple’s A12 Bionic chip powering the experience.

