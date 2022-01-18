Samsung’s Exynos 2200 mobile processor uses an AMD ray tracing GPU

Samsung has revealed the Exynos 2200, its first mobile processor with an AMD RDNA 2-powered GPU that will allow ray-tracing and other gaming features. The system-on-chip (SoC) will likely feature in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22, rumored to be launching at an Unpacked event on February 8th.

The Exynos 2200 with AMD’s “Xclipse” GPU will be manufactured on Samsung’s 4-nanometer EUV process. “Samsung’s Xclipse GPU is the first result of multiple planned generations of AMD RDNA graphics in Exynos SoCs,” said AMD Senior VP David Wang.

The CPU, meanwhile, will use one high-powered Cortex-X2 “flagship core” along with three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores. The image processor is designed to support camera sensors up to 200 megapixels like the Isocell HP1 Samsung revealed last September.

Evan Blass

AMD and Samsung announced a collaboration in 2019, with the expectation that AMD’s graphics tech would be used in Exynos smartphone processors. Rumors early in 2021 suggested that AMD-powered Samsung processors were coming soon, and at Computex, AMD confirmed that an upcoming Exynos mobile system-on-chip would feature RDNA 2 graphics technology.

The Exynos 2200 was supposed to be launched earlier, but Samsung mysteriously no-showed its own launch event originally scheduled for January 11th. Normally, Exynos processors are earmarked for regions outside North America, while the US gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile processors. That would mean the you wouldn’t see the AMD GPU and its ray tracing features stateside, but we’ll have to wait for the Galaxy S22 launch to confirm that.