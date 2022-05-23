Samsung’s curved 32-inch 4K Mini LED monitor goes on sale for $1,500

Samsung’s latest high-end gaming monitor — the curved 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 — is now available to preorder for $1,500 and will be available to purchase on June 6th, the company has announced. The news follows its reveal back at CES in January.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is notable for having a 240Hz refresh rate, making it one of, if not the, fastest-refreshing 4K monitors on the market. Other features include a claimed peak brightness of 2,000 nits, support for Adaptive-Sync (which means it’ll do variable refresh rates with both Nvidia and AMD GPUs), and a curvature of 1000R.

Like its larger sibling, last year’s ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9, the G8 is Mini LED. It uses over a thousand LEDs as a display backlight, and these can be selectively turned off and on for better contrast. The G8 has 1,196 local dimming zones across its curved 32-inch display.

For an idea of how the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 might perform in practice, check out our review of the Odyssey Neo G9 from last year. Hopefully a year of progress means the new G8 won’t suffer from the same issues displaying HDR and 240Hz content as its predecessor. Curved displays are generally reserved for ultrawide monitors rather than regular 16:9 displays like the Neo G8, but it’s impossible to say for sure how it’ll perform until we see it for ourselves.