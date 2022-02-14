Samsung’s cellular Galaxy Watch 4 models drop to new record-low prices

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you pre-ordered one of Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphones or have another Android handset, the company’s Galaxy Watches are the wearables we’d recommend pairing with it. The Galaxy Watch 4 came out last year and earned a score of 85 from us, and we consider it to be the best Wear OS smartwatch available right now. You can pick one of the LTE models for less right now at Amazon as they are up to 27 percent off. The 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 4 is $80 off and down to $220 while the 44mm LTE version is also $80 off and down to $250.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (40mm) at Amazon – $220

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (44mm) at Amazon – $250

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first to run Wear OS with One UI, which were the products of a closer collaboration between Google and Samsung. Tizen lovers need not fear — the interface doesn’t look too different from that on previous Samsung smartwatches. Arguably the biggest perk of Wear OS is that the Galaxy Watch 4 can download apps directly from the Play Store. Samsung also added gesture controls to the Watch 4, which let you do things like flick your wrist to answer or dismiss calls.

In addition to smart features like receiving smartphone alerts, answering calls and messages and using apps on your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 4 has almost all of the fitness features most people will look for in a smartwatch. This includes a built-in heart rate monitor and GPS, plus support for sleep tracking (along with snore detection), blood oxygen measurements and more. It also has a new 3-in-1 biometric sensor that enables body mass scans using bioelectrical impedance analysis.

Samsung packed a lot of value into the Galaxy Watch 4, and the LTE models on sale take it one step further by letting you take and make calls, send texts and stream music without your phone present. If you like the idea of leaving your phone at home and still having some access to your digital life, an LTE smartwatch like this is a good option.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.