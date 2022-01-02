Samsung’s baking its cloud gaming platform into TVs

is overhauling its TV interface, and it’s looking to pull many of your gaming needs together in one place. Via the Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to fire up console games directly from TV home screens so you can start playing them a bit faster.

What’s more, you can access Samsung’s new game streaming service from the hub. The company teased its at cloud gaming back in October. You’ll be able to connect third-party controllers and headsets to compatible TVs, so you might not need to pick up extra hardware to play games on the platform.

According to an image Samsung shared, players can access other streaming services from the hub, such as NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, Stadia and PC gaming platform Utomik. Microsoft announced at E3 last year that a smart TV app for Xbox Game Pass is on the way, so maybe that’ll land on the Gaming Hub at some point.

The hub will offer curated game recommendations with the help of Samsung’s AI Gaming Hub tech. With the new Game Bar, you’ll be able to customize aspects of your experience, such as the visuals and the settings. Using the Zoom In Mode, you can take a closer look at various parts of the screen, such as a minimap or journal entry. Meanwhile, the ultrawide Multi View will let you watch a YouTube walkthrough of a section you might be struggling with — — side by side with the game.

Samsung is keeping gamers in mind on the hardware front too. It’s releasing 4K and 8K TVs with a 144 Hz refresh rate, which could help games look smoother. GeForce Now started offering a 120 fps option in October.