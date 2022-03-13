Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A event will take place on March 17th

Samsung has started sending out invites for its second event of the year, which is set to air online on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 10AM ET. It’s called the Awesome Galaxy A Event on the invite, and it’s dedicated to the phonemaker’s midrange A-series devices, in case you couldn’t tell.

The Galaxy A73 and A53 may both come with 5G

It’s rumored that Samsung will add two new phones to the lineup: the Galaxy A73 and A53. Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy A72 and A52 at an Unpacked event held around the same time. Both phones are due for a refresh, and it’s likely that we just might get our first glimpse at this month’s event.

Rumors and leaks indicate the Galaxy A73 and A53 may both come with 5G, which would be an upgrade for the A72, at least, since the A52 already has a 5G variation. The A73 is expected to come with the same 6.7-inch display, along with a Snapdragon 750G chip, while the A53 may sport a 6.5-inch paired with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1200 system on a chip (SoC).

You can catch the March 17th Awesome Galaxy A event when it goes live on Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel.