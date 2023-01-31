Samsung’s artsy 65-inch Frame TV is $400 off at Best Buy

Whether you’re gearing up for the Super Bowl or are just looking for a great QLED TV that doesn’t look like your average TV (we’ll explain), this deal on Samsung’s 65-inch model of 2022 Frame TV is worth checking out. Normally $1,999.99, Best Buy and Samsung have discounted the 65-inch Frame to $1,599.99, matching its lowest price ever. What makes Samsung’s Frame TV interesting is its matte, anti-reflective screen. Not only can it defeat glare — it can also make paintings displayed on it look realistic. It comes with an art mode that cycles between famous pieces when it detects motion in the room, turning this TV into a conversation starter.

In terms of specs, The Frame supports HDR 10 Plus, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s also worth sharing that this super-thin TV connects to sources via Samsung’s OneConnect breakout box, which makes it easier to manage your cables. While The Frame doesn’t stack up spec by spec to, say, the similarly priced LG C2 OLED, the Frame is a more eye-catching option.

The 41mm GPS configuration of the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently discounted to $349 at Walmart and Best Buy (normally $399). The Series 8 isn’t very different from the Apple Watch Series 7, but it still offers helpful new features like crash detection and menstrual tracking. While you’ll likely still need to top off the Series 8 every day to keep it charged (depending on your usage), the low-power mode should help to keep your wearable running for just a bit longer. Sure, $50 off isn’t a massive discount, but if you’re hungry for Apple’s latest and greatest wearable, you aren’t going to find a better price. Read our review.