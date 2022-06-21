Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The The Hamden Journal Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.

This 4K display features a 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s HDR10 Plus-compatible, enabling excellent depth of color in content that supports it. The Tizen operating system built into the TV provides support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants for hands-free control. Not to mention, this TV’s just huge.

| Image: Samsung Samsung QN85B Neo QLED TV The 75-inch model of Samsung’s NEO QLED TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and is compatible with HDR 10 Plus for excellent visual fidelity. It’s also equipped with the Tizen smart platform and voice assistance built into the OS.

The Nike-branded model of the Apple Watch Series 6 normally costs $414.99 but is currently discounted to $249 at Walmart. While this 40mm GPS-enabled model may lack the redesigned aesthetics, fast charging, and some of the health tracking features present in the newer Series 7, the Series 6 still offers excellent performance.

Compared to the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 6 brings a number of improvements, including an always-on display, a second-gen heart sensor, and a faster processor. In addition to its perforated watch band, the Nike edition has a number of custom watch faces, which provide more direct access to the Nike Run Club app. Otherwise, this model is virtually identical to the standard Series 6. Read our review.

If you have a Samsung phone, here’s a solid wearable available for a great price. The 40mm, Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently discounted to 176.16 at Amazon, putting this $249.99 smartwatch within spitting distance of its best price ever. It features an interface that’s intuitive and responsive to use, paired with an expanded batch of health-tracking features. The Galaxy Watch 4 works with Android phones (so long as you install several Samsung apps), but Samsung users will have an easier time getting the most from this watch. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 features a snappy interface and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.

While everyone is clamoring about the new version of the MacBook Air and its M2 processor, it won’t become available until next month. However, the last-gen MacBook Air with its M1 CPU is currently available for its somewhat-regular discounted price of $899.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, knocking $100 off of this lightweight laptop.

The 13.3-inch display of the MacBook Air has a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it has 256GB of built-in storage, 8GB of RAM, and a long-lasting battery. While the 720p webcam doesn’t look especially great, the M1 CPU still provides the MacBook Air with the power necessary to punch well above its weight and price class. Read our review.

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet packaged with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus is currently discounted to $199.99 at Best Buy. This is the best price we’ve seen for this unique, 11-inch tablet that originally sold for $369.99. This tablet comes equipped with a large adjustable handle built into the back of the display, which allows you to conveniently hang the tablet from a nearby surface or prop it up to serve as an external display, thanks to its USB-C connectivity.

Equipped with a 2000 x 1200 Dolby Vision-compatible display, the Yoga Tab 11 is great for streaming videos to keep yourself entertained. While its MediaTek CPU and 4GB of RAM may not give this tablet the power necessary to smoothly run multiple apps in tandem, it’s a consolation that it can store a bunch of apps and media with its 128GB of storage (expandable via micro SD). It’s just important to note that this tablet is nearing the end of its support lifecycle, and it isn’t compatible with the Android 11 OS.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 The 11-inch version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab keeps the trademark handle and speaker set up but uses a slightly less powerful processor and has 4GB of RAM.

A number of Razer peripherals are currently being discounted to their lowest price ever, including the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and Razer Orochi V2 mice. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate, the largest rodent in the Razer arsenal, originally sold for $149.99, but it’s on sale for $79.99 at Amazon and GameStop. You can also find the more modestly sized Razer Orochi V2 discounted to $27.99 at Best Buy, a far cry from its original price of $69.99.

The Basilisk Ultimate features a 20K DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons, along with a scroll wheel with adjustable resistance. Its design should cater nicely to people who use the claw grip. The Basilisk Ultimate includes a charging dock that offers a convenient place to store the mouse as it charges.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, includes a charging dock. In addition to letting you tweak the Chroma RGB, it has a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Razer Orochi V2 is another wireless model that is instead powered by either a single AA or AAA battery, depending on how much weight you want to add to the chassis. While using disposable batteries may sound antiquated by comparison, the Orochi V2 can still operate for up to 950 hours on a single battery. The V2 is equipped with an optical sensor with a maximum of 18K DPI and can connect with devices via Bluetooth or by using its included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle.

Razer Orochi V2 The Razer Orochi V2 can run on a AA or AAA battery, offering up to 950 hours of play with a AA battery while connected to Bluetooth. Its 2.4GHz mode can run for up to 425 hours. It’ll last around a third of the longevity with a AAA battery inside.