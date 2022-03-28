Samsung’s $700 Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-order

Samsung’s latest Smart Monitor, which we during CES, is now . The Smart Monitor M8 has support for streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, as well as . You won’t necessarily need to connect to external speakers, since two built-in 5W speakers and a tweeter will deliver 2.2-channel audio.

The display a magnetic, detachable SlimFit Cam that you can use for video calls. The full-HD webcam has face tracking and auto zoom functions, so it can follow you as you move around and automatically focus on your face. There’s a far-field microphone as well, which will come in handy if you want to bark instructions at Alexa or Bixby from across the room.

What’s more, the M8 has an integrated SmartThings hub, which will allow you to control compatible smart home devices. You can connect wirelessly to a Windows PC or Mac and mirror your smartphone screen to the display as well. There’s also the option to browse the web, edit documents and work on projects without connecting to a computer, in part thanks to built-in Microsoft 365 support.

Samsung

The M8 is 11.4mm thick, which Samsung says is around a quarter of the depth of previous displays. The 32-inch display has a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and HDR 10+ compatibility. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. There’s support for 1.07 billion colors, which covers 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

The refresh rate tops out at 60 Hz, which may not cut it for some folks, while the response time is 4ms. On the connectivity front, the display has a one micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports, along with WiFi 5, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 support. It comes with a height-adjustable stand for which you won’t have to .

The Smart Monitor M8 for the white model. The spring green, sunset pink and daylight blue models will cost you a little extra at $730.