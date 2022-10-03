Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $420 off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Now’s the time to act if you’ve pined for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 but couldn’t quite justify spending nearly two grand for more than 256GB of storage. Amazon is selling the 512GB foldable for $1,500, a very nice $420 below the official price. That’s substantially less than you normally pay for the base model, and matches an offer on Samsung’s website.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ultimately a refinement of its predecessor, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Samsung has patched up some of the enthusiast phone’s remaining weaknesses with better rear cameras, improved battery life and added design polish. This remains the device to get if you want a powerful phone that can double as a tablet, particularly if you like to juggle multiple apps.

The catches at this point are the same ones you’ve seen for past models, and to some degree foldables in general. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is bulky compared to conventional smartphones, and you’ll have to live with quirks like the display crease. The rear cameras won’t beat what you get on the S22 Ultra, and the under-display selfie cam is mediocre (if better hidden). If you’re an early adopter or are willing to pay for the biggest screen you can get, though, you’d be hard-pressed to find better hardware at this sale price.

