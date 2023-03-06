Samsung’s 43-inch Mini LED Neo G7 comes in at $999.99

Samsung has announced that its Odyssey Neo G7 monitor, which it revealed earlier this year, will cost $999.99 and is available today. For the money, you’ll be getting a 43-inch 4K Mini LED display that can run at 144Hz along with Samsung’s Smart Hub software that lets you use streaming services like GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and Netflix without having to connect to a computer or console.

Samsung says the display has a matte coating that should help cut down on reflections and glare and that it has VESA Display HDR600 certification and FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor also includes a healthy selection of I/O, including two HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which supports eArc), a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and two USB 3 Type-A ports. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5, though the lack of Wi-Fi 6 or 6E probably means you’ll want to plug in ethernet if you’re trying to stream games directly to the monitor.

Also included: a headphone jack. Image: Samsung

The included stand seems to only support tilt adjustment, which isn’t ideal for ergonomics, but according to the spec sheet, it does have a VESA 200 × 200 mount that you could use to attach a third-party arm — or mount it to the wall because its size would make it a perfectly sufficient TV in some spaces.