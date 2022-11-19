Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

It’s a good time to buy a TV that doubles as an art installation. Amazon is selling Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs at their best prices to date for Black Friday. All models are on sale, but the highlights are a 55-inch model for $998 (normally $1,498) and a 65-inch variant for $1,533 (regularly $1,998). Samsung is matching these prices if you’d prefer to buy directly. You’ll need to pay extra if you want a fancier bezel, but the savings could make that easier to justify.

Samsung

The 2022 version of the Frame is, in some ways, the set you were expecting when Samsung introduced the lineup. Thanks to a matte screen finish, the always-on art mode is more convincing than with previous models — it almost looks like a canvas painting that just happens to be a TV. This is also a fully up-to-date device with 4K, HDR and creature comforts like voice assistant support (both Alexa and Google Assistant) and a game mode. You won’t sacrifice much just to have a conversation piece in your living room.

There are a few considerations. You won’t get Samsung’s absolute best image quality, so you may want to look to high-end conventional TVs like the mini LED-based QN85B if you don’t need the artwork. Also, you’ll typically need to pay for either an Art Store subscription or individual works if you want masterpieces from the likes of Da Vinci, Van Gogh and Vermeer. The Frame is a strong value at these prices, though, and makes plenty of sense if you were already planning to wall-mount your screen.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.