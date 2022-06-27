Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro SSD returns to an all-time low of $140

Maybe you were finally able to get your hands on a PS5 not too long ago, but now you find yourself quickly running out of space on it. Now’s a good time to invest in an SSD that can expand your console’s storage because one of our favorites from Samsung is back on sale for an all-time-low price. The Samsung 980 Pro drive in 1TB is 33 percent off and down to $140. A few other drive we recommend from brands like PNY, Patriot and Crucial are also on sale right now, too.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) at Amazon – $140

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB with heatsink) at Amazon – $170

Normally priced at $210, Samsung’s drive comes in a compact, M.2 form factor and supports read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. It uses a special thermal control algorithm and a nickel coating to manage heat levels, plus a heat spreader label to help manage the temperature of the NAND chip. It’s also compatible with Samsung Magician, which is management software that lets you monitor its overall health and keep it up to date.

The biggest issue for PS5 owners is that the drive’s standard configuration doesn’t come with a heatsink, which you’ll need to install it in the console. However, you can get the SSD with said heatsink for only $170 right now, which is 26 percent off its normal rate.

Also on sale is our favorite PS5 SSD, the Patriot Viper VP4300: the 1TB version is down to $130 and the 2TB model is on sale for $255. This drive supports sequential read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s, plus it comes with a heatsink preinstalled so it’s ready to use with the PS5. If you’ve got a tighter budget, a couple of Crucial and PNY drives might be better fits. Crucial’s P5 Plus SSD in 1TB is 20 percent off and down to $128, while PNY’s XLR8 CS3040 SSD in 1TB is a whopping 42 percent off and down to $105.

Buy Patriot Viper VP4300 (1TB) at Amazon – $130

Buy Crucial P5 Plus (1TB) at Amazon – $128

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon – $105

