Samsung will unveil its next Galaxy S flagship in February

After introducing S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and not launching a new version of the Note series last year, Samsung’s next Unpacked event would be a timely opportunity to address concerned fans. Though the company has yet to confirm an exact date beyond the month of February (rumors suggest it might take place Feb. 8th), president TM Roh has written a blog post on what we can expect at the launch. Samsung has also shared a teaser trailer.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year,” he wrote. “At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce to you the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created.” The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series this year.

Roh also said “the next generation of Galaxy S… [brings] together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.” He teased nighttime photography, power and performance as some areas to look out for, ending his post with “Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience.” That could mean the best upgrades could be limited to the Ultra model again, as in previous years.

The rest of Roh’s post is mostly recap of its S and Note series, as well as vague allusions like “we haven’t about these [Galaxy Note] experiences you love.” There aren’t any details on what exact Note-esque features we might see in the next S flagship, and our biggest clue is the use of the word “noteworthy” to describe the upcoming product.

Finally, Samsung also announced today that tomorrow (Jan. 21st) at 10am ET, it’ll open its Reserve Now offers ahead of time like it’s done for previous launches. If you want to guarantee you can get whatever Samsung announces in February, you can reserve early and get perks like a $50 Samsung credit towards other Galaxy products during pre-order, as well as more deals when it’s time to pre-order.