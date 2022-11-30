Samsung will reportedly debut its Galaxy S23 lineup in early February

We may get to see Samsung’s next flagship phones in just a couple of months. Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S23 devices in the US in the first week of February 2023, according to news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites an anonymous company executive. As The Verge notes, it echoes a previous report by Chosun, stating that the company will reveal the lineup by February next year. The executive reportedly told JoongAng Daily that the flagship phones will be launched at an Unpacked event in the US, which is expected to take place in San Francisco.

While Samsung has yet to formally announce an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23, the timeline reported by the publications is consistent with the previous flagships’ launch dates. Samsung revealed its Galaxy S22 phones on February 9th earlier this year and introduced a new addition to the lineup: The Galaxy S22 Ultra, which merges the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note lines and comes with a built-in S Pen slot.

According to previous reports, next S series flagship might ditch the Exynos SoCs that the company typically uses for its European and Asian variants. Instead, Samsung might go all in on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips. Some unofficial renders that floated online also suggest that Samsung is getting rid of the camera bump on the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, which may simply have three camera lenses protruding from their bodies.

JoongAng Daily said that Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala mentioned earlier this month that the S23 phones will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. The publication also warned that the upcoming lineup is expected to be more expensive than its predecessors due to inflation, among other factors.