Samsung teases August 10th Unpacked event with a puzzle

You don’t have to wonder when Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event — the company all but spelled it out. As The Verge notes, Samsung Mobile has posted a simple puzzle teasing an Unpacked presentation on August 10th. You just have to match a grid of characters to their corresponding colors (which conveniently match typical Samsung phone colors) using the above guide to get an “081022” date.

The timing lines up with a recent leak by Evan Blass, who shared a teaser image for an August 10th Unpacked event. Samsung appears to have forced Blass to remove the picture.

There may not be much mystery as to what the event will bring. Rumors have swirled for months that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, with OnLeaks’ unofficial renders suggesting they’ll be subtle evolutions of the company’s existing foldable phones. Further OnLeaks images (along with other leaks) suggest Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 and a titanium-clad Watch 5 Pro. While we wouldn’t rule out surprises, the clues so far point to the company sticking to last year’s script.