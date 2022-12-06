Samsung storage sale drops SSDs and microSD cards below Black Friday prices

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon has rolled out another round of discounts on Samsung storage devices, dropping various microSD cards and SSDs we recommend to their lowest prices to date. Among the highlights, the 1TB version of Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD is down to $100, which is about $25 off its average street price over the last few months and beats its Black Friday pricing by $10. (Amazon mistakenly lists this as the standard 980 SSD, but it’s the upgraded model.) This deal is also available at B&H.

SAMSUNG

Samsung launched an updated 990 Pro SSD earlier this year, and in general, not everyone needs the faster speeds of a PCIe 4.0 drive like this. At less than $100, though, the 980 Pro is still a fine value for those looking to build out a more performant PC for gaming. This SSD also meets Sony’s requirements for expanding the PlayStation 5’s storage, though you’ll need to add a heatsink for that to work properly. If you’re buying for a PS5 specifically, it’s likely worth paying a little bit extra for the model with an integrated heatsink, which, at $112, is also down to its lowest price to date.

If you want to save some cash on a less intense build, meanwhile, the 1TB 970 Evo Plus is worth noting at $90. Outside of a brief drop to $84 in April, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen for that recommended PCIe 3.0 drive.

Beyond those, the 128GB Evo Select microSD card is on sale for $14, which is within 50 cents of its all-time low and a couple bucks lower than what we saw over Black Friday. This price is also available at Samsung’s online store. Again, this isn’t the absolute fastest choice, but its U3-rated speeds are more than enough if you just want to add space to a device like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. If you need a little extra speed for shooting 4K video, the 256GB Pro Plus card is a better buy at $25. That also matches the best price we’ve seen. The T7 Shield, meanwhile, is a portable SSD we recommend to those looking for a more rugged design; at $90 for 1TB, it’s $9 above its all-time low but still $10 below its Black Friday price. You can see the full sale at the link below.

Shop Samsung storage device sale at Amazon

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.