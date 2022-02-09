Samsung promises four years of Android upgrades for its flagship devices

The Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra and Tab S8 aren’t just hardware upgrades — they’ll also represent improvements to Samsung’s update policy. The company has promised the whole S22 and Tab S8 families will receive “up to four generations” of Android OS updates — not just security patches, as announced last year. S21, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 owners are eligible, too. The exact number of upgrades will depend on the combination of model and market, but this could mean the S22 you buy now will remain current by early 2026.

The expansion gives Samsung one of the longest update policies among Android manufacturers. Even Google is only promising three years of Android version updates for the Pixel 6 series, with security updates lasting five years. While this won’t match Apple’s update policy (typically five to six years of OS upgrades), it could give you a reason to pick the S22 if you either prefer Android or upgrade relatively frequently — you might not have to worry about falling behind during your phone’s practical lifespan.

