Samsung officially announces August 10th Unpacked event

It looks like our slow gadget summer is about to end, with Samsung ready to launch its next slate of products soon. The company today sent out invites to its next Unpacked event (after sharing a teaser puzzle this morning), which is set for August 10th at 9am ET. The keynote will be streamed online via Samsung’s website, and there will be no in-person component. If you are dying to get ahead of other shoppers, you can already sign up to reserve the upcoming products, too.

Like it’s done in previous years, Samsung is giving early birds special offers via its Reserve program. This time, you have till August 10th to register. According to Samsung, this is a “no-commitment offer” and you’ll only need to provide your name and email address. Those who sign up can get:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

$150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

$130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

$80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is the credit of the Galaxy S22!

$50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

The company is widely expected to launch the next generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldable phones, alongside a pair of new smartwatches and a set of wireless earbuds. We don’t know much yet about the upcoming products, although reports suggest Samsung might be selling the foldable devices for a lower price than before.

We’ll be hosting a livestream of Unpacked, along with a live Q&A session after Samsung wraps. Join us at about 8:40am ET on August 10th on the The Hamden Journal YouTube channel, so we can all react together in real time. Chances are, we’ll have answers for your questions about the new products, so come through to get all the details!