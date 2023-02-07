Samsung latest 990 Pro SSDs have a health problem

Something seems to be wrong with Samsung’s 980 and 990 Pro SSDs. Owners of the highly regarded M.2 solid-state drives are reporting rapid degradation, with some users sending their 990 Pros back to Samsung. And for the older 980 Pro, Samsung is reportedly recommending owners to update to the latest firmware (via PC Gamer).

Samsung has acknowledged an issue but says so far it hasn’t received widespread complaints. “We are aware of limited reports concerning this matter and are currently investigating these experiences as user configurations vary,” reads a comment shared by PR representative Cat Forgione on behalf of Samsung.

Naturally, Khan decided to file a ticket with Samsung to get this resolved. Details sent to the company included the health and read / write values of the drive using CrystalDiskInfo, which is a program that can read the SMART data embedded in most hard disks. The drive was sent to Samsung RMA but was subsequently returned with the company claiming it found no defects — and then it went quiet after Khan pressed them to explain if the health drop was normal.

After the Neowin article went live, Samsung RMA offered to replace and test the SSD, but it was already returned to the store at that point. Now other owners are experiencing similar cases, including ExtremeTech writer Ryan Whitwam, whose 1TB Samsung 990 Pro dropped to 93 percent health at just over 2TB of written data. Some had even worse cases, including a Twitter user who shared that their 2TB 990 Pro is down to only 64 percent health with just over 2TB of written data.