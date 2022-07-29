Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 official images leak

We’re still over a week away from the official launch of Samsung’s latest foldables — the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — so naturally it’s time for the devices’ designs to leak in full online.

Leaker Evan Blass has published a bevy of apparently official images over at 91Mobiles, showing the two phones from almost every angle, including in both their folded and unfolded orientations. There appears to be three color options for the Z Fold 4 (black, beige, and gray) and four for the Z Flip 4 (black, gold, blue, and purple).

If you were hoping for radically different designs for either device compared to last year’s models, though, you’re likely to be disappointed. Both appear to have inherited fundamentally similar looks, right down to camera bumps and black strip across the top of the Z Flip’s back.

Because of the black wallpaper on the Fold 4’s display, it’s difficult to see if the inner display will once again feature an under-display selfie camera, which offered disappointing performance on last year’s phone. The images also don’t offer a conclusive answer about whether or not the Z Fold 4 will include a built-in holder for an S Pen stylus, a feature that’s previously been rumored.

But the lack of big design changes doesn’t rule out useful improvements for this year’s foldables. For starters, a previous leak suggested that the Z Flip 4’s folding display may have been upgraded to result in a less obvious crease along the middle of the screen when unfolded, and one report claimed the Z Flip 4 will have a larger secondary display on its exterior. There could also be software improvements on the way for the Z Fold 4 thanks to Android 12L, an update for Google’s mobile operating system which includes improvements specifically designed for large screen devices.

For more information we’re going to have to wait until August 10th, when both phones are expected to be announced alongside a new smartwatch; the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.