Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: how to watch the live stream

At this year’s Samsung’s new Unpacked event, the company is expected to introduce three new Galaxy S23 phones along with (rumor has it) up to five brand-new Galaxy Book laptops — and it is going to announce them at the first in-person Unpacked event since February 2020. So you can look forward to a good show as well as some very interesting devices. In fact, Samsung is so confident about its upcoming tech that, before the event even happens, it is offering a $50 credit to those who want to reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy phones or Galaxy Books.