Samsung Galaxy S22 European price leak suggests a base Ultra model with less RAM

Potential European pricing information for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been released by reliable leaker Roland Quandt, as reported by Android Police. Samsung appears to have carried over its prices from the previous S21 lineup, with the only inconsistency being an equally-priced S22 Ultra model that supposedly comes with less RAM than its S21 predecessor.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

Quandt claims the S22 will start at 849€ (~$963), the S22 Plus will set you back 1,049€ (~$1,190), and the base S22 Ultra will cost 1,249€ (~$1,417). It looks like all the base models in the series come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — the standard S22 and S22 Plus have a higher-priced option for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the S22 Ultra offers two additional tiers that have 12GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

These prices are identical to those of the S21 devices, but as pointed out by Android Police, Quandt’s leak indicates the base S22 Ultra may come with just 8GB of RAM instead of the 12GB that the base S21 Ultra has. Despite this, the S22 Ultra may still be the same price as the S21 Ultra — a 100€ premium will get you the extra 4GB you’re missing out on.

You can preorder a Galaxy S22 device before it’s even announced at Samsung’s February Unpacked event, which will give you a $50 credit towards your purchase. As Android Police points out, US pricing information for the devices leaked earlier this month, with the base S22 allegedly starting at $899, the S22 Plus costing $1,099, and the S22 Ultra priced at $1,299. If these prices are true, this would mean a $100 increase across the board.

There’s been plenty of leaked information about the S22 series floating around the internet, painting a near-complete picture of what the lineup could look like. Previous leaks show us an S22 Ultra that resembles the reportedly discontinued Note (complete with a stylus), while another gives us an early glimpse of what appears to be all three S22 dummy units in an unboxing video.