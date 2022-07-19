Samsung confirms August 10th Unpacked event date with ‘cryptic’ puzzle

In a trio of images posted to its official Twitter account, Samsung Mobile appears to have confirmed the date of its next Unpacked event as August 10th, 2022.

The first image presents a grid of letters, numbers, and symbols, while the second shows the same grid replaced with colored circles. Match the characters to the colors, and you can decode the message on the third image as 081022 — aka August 10th, 2022.

This date lines up with a recent leak from from Evan Blass, who published an image from Samsung that also suggested a launch even on August 10th.

The encoded message (which can be seen at the top of this story) is accompanied by a rhetorical question: “When will something greater arrive?” Here’s a composite of the three images laying out the solution to the puzzle.

As for what we’ll actually see at the event? Currently rumors point towards the announcement of Samsung’s next-generation foldables and smartwatches.

There’ll reportedly be a Galaxy Fold 4 and a Galaxy Flip 4 (apparent designs for both of which have already been posted online), as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Samsung is yet to officially confirm the launch date in non-cryptic form, but this “puzzle” seems pretty clear cut.