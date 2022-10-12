Samsung and Google are working to streamline setting up Matter smart home devices

Following the official release of the Matter protocol earlier this month, today at its annual developer conference Samsung announced a deeper partnership with Google to make it easier for consumers to set up their smart home devices.

Currently, users are often forced to choose between a specific smart home platform like Samsung’s SmartThings or the Google Home app, and trying to get these systems to work with each other can often be quite difficult. Additionally, some devices are only supported on one (but not both) platforms, which means you have to switch between ecosystems to manage all of your gadgets.

But in the future, thanks in part to Matter’s multi-admin capabilities, Samsung says it’s looking to streamline the smart home device onboarding process. For example, for SmartThing users, Samsung claims the app will notify users when it detects devices that have been already set up in the Google Home app and will then provide a simple way of syncing those devices in SmartThings (or vice versa).

This means users won’t have to manually set up gadgets one-by-one on both platforms. And once a device has been onboarded, you’ll be able to control it using both Google’s and Samsung’s smart home apps. And while there isn’t an exact timetable for when this will happen, Samsung says Matter’s multi-admin feature will roll out sometime in the “coming weeks.”

As for the rest of the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung says Bixby is also getting deeper integration into the company’s smart home platform, which will allow developers to support a wider range of voice-based interface experiences. Meanwhile, on the security front, Samsung also announced a new blockchain-based platform called Knox Matrix that will allow eligible devices to create a “shield” designed to protect connected devices like TVs and appliances from outside hacks.

The company says Knox Matrix will employ mutli-layered mutual monitoring to prevent bad actors from gaining unauthorized access to your devices. Supported gadgets will also be able to share login info and other sensitive data directly with each other in order to simplify the login process between trusted devices. And while it’s still a bit unclear how this system will actually work in the real world, it’s nice to see Samsung thinking about ways to bolster security for a broader range of internet-connected devices that might not get regular security patches like you do on a phone or laptop.