‘Salt and Sacrifice’ brings 2D Souls-like action to PlayStation and PC on May 10th

Salt and Sacrifice will make its way to PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on May 10th, developer Ska Studios announced today. Like its predecessor, 2016’s , Salt and Sacrifice is an action role-playing title inspired by FromSoftware classics like Dark Souls and .

At the start of the game, your character is drafted into an organization known as the Inquisition and tasked with hunting down mages that have been corrupted by their magic into towering monsters. With each one you’re able to overcome, you’ll have the ability to craft new weapons and armor. Salt and Sacrifice puts a greater emphasis on multiplayer than its predecessor with the inclusion of sub-factions you can join within the Inquisition that focus on co-operative play and player-versus-player combat. That said, James Silva, the game’s creator, made a point of noting in a recent that you’re free to ignore that aspect of the game.

Between and Salt and Sacrifice, 2022 is shaping up to be another exciting year for fans of challenging action RPGs.