Following backlash from fans, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer GSC Game World has walked back on plans it had to include in its new game. The announcement came a day after the studio said S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 would include NFTs.

On Thursday, GSC Game World posted and then deleted an explanation for the decision where it said it would use the money it earned from the tokens to fund the development of the sequel. Fans were quick to criticize both the initial Wednesday announcement and the statement the studio later shared. The response was such that GSC Game World deleted its appeal about an hour after posting it.

“We hear you,” its latest statement reads. “Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2.” The studio added it would make the game at “whatever the cost is” to itself.

GSC Game World’s about-face comes in the same week Ubisoft pushed forward with its plan to include NFTs in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. While video game fans have been almost universally united in their distaste for the technology, at this point it seems likely we’ll see more, not fewer, publishers try to include NFTs in their games with people like EA CEO Andrew Wilson saying the technology represents the “.”