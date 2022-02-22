Ryu is super wide in the Street Fighter (SF6) 6 reveal trailer

Capcom announced the next iteration of its popular fighting game series, Street Fighter 6, on Monday. And while the trailer didn’t reveal all that much about the game, other than the fact that it would launch sometime in summer 2022, we did get a look at its mainstay character, Ryu. While the martial artist has always been muscular, the new trailer teased an especially wide and broad character design. Naturally, this new Ryu has prompted fans to create memes and make jokes about the especially wide boy.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ryu squares off against another Street Fighter character, Luke, as a camera lingers on a hyper-realistic render of his body. After a focused shot that just shows Ryu’s sweaty toes wiggle, the trailer cuts to a new angle that showcases the fighter’s upper body in all his muscly glory. As we see, the character is more than just rippling muscles, he’s also just … stout. Ryu looks like a door standing in front of you, simply because his shoulders are so broad and wide.

The trailer was posted yesterday but people have already responded by drawing fan art poking fun at how wide Ryu is.

One person was quick to draw a comparison to Chris Redfield in Resident Evil Village, who has a similarly wide stature in the game.

Another fan made a joke that turned Ryu into a set of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, like the Exodia the Forbidden One.

Throughout all of this, fans noticed that his shoulders aren’t the only, shall we say, big thing about him. As it turns out, the fighter might be packing more than giant shoulders. That being said, this was all just based on a quick tease of the character, so fans will have to wait until the summer to see how the new Ryu really measures up in the game.