Russian Doll season 2 trailer winds the clocks back to the ’80s

With less than a month to go before the return of Russian Doll, Netflix has released a new trailer for the Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama’s second season.

Following their escape from the time-loop in season one, Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) once again stumble into a time travel conundrum after boarding a subway train that transports them back in time to several different eras and places, including 1980s New York. Aside from this new loop, it looks like Nadia and Alan will also be searching for a fabled cache of gold that appears to have mysteriously vanished from out of time and space. Jinkies!

Russian Doll is executive produced by Lyonne and Leslye Headland, with Lyonne stepping in as showrunner this season. Joining Lyonne and Barnett this season are Sharlto Copley (Powers), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), and Carolyn Michelle Smith (Colony).

The second season of Russian Doll premieres on Netflix on April 20.