Russian Doll season 2 release date planned for April

Time loop series Russian Doll returns this April — but this time, instead of endlessly dying and reliving the same day, troubled Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and timid Alan (Charlie Barnett) stumble upon a time portal that takes them across eras and generations.

In the first season of Russian Doll, Nadia found herself trapped in a time loop, where she repeatedly died and returned to the same moment in the same bathroom. Searching for a way out of the loop, she stumbled upon Alan — also trapped in the time loop — and together, the two tried to figure out how to return to reality. The ending of season 1 was a bit ambiguous: The two ended up in separate, yet parallel time loops and had to figure out how to “save” the other, which culminated in a frenzied parade but not necessarily a clear answer. But considering that the new season is supposed to take place four years after the events of the first, it looks like we’ll get some closure.

Russian Doll is executive produced by Lyonne and Leslye Headland, with Lyonne stepping in as showrunner this season. Joining Lyonne and Barnett this season are Sharlto Copley (Powers), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), and Carolyn Michelle Smith (Colony).

The second season of Russian Doll hits Netflix on April 20.