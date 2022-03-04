Russia blocks access to Facebook

officials have blocked Facebook in the country. Telecom regulator Roskomnadzor says the move is in response to the social network to state-run media outlets RT and Sputnik in the European Union, Ukraine and the . Meta has from Russian state-owned media organizations on Facebook and Instagram on a global basis too.

The regulator says Facebook also limited access to accounts from other media organizations, which it claims violates Russian laws. The Hamden Journal has contacted Meta for comment.

Roskomnadzor previously to Facebook. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the regulator asked Meta to stop fact-checking content posted by four state-owned media outlets and remove the labels it applied to their Facebook posts, but the company refused.

Other tech platforms have blocked Russian state-run outlets or made it harder to see their content over the past week. Those include , , and . Meanwhile, the EU RT and Sputnik from being broadcast in the bloc.