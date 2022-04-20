RuneScape Kingdoms board game coming to Kickstarter later this year

Steamforged has revealed the first details of its RuneScape board game. The game will be called RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, and will take players through the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin, Steamforged announced on Wednesday. The game is set for release on Kickstarter later this year.

Shadow of Elvarg is a cooperative board game for one to five players, according to the announcement post. The game will feature a map styled like an in-game fast-travel map, as well as the first official RuneScape tabletop models ever.

Steamforged says it wants the game to be appealing to players of both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, as well as to completely new players. That made Asgarnia and Misthalin the perfect regions for players to explore, since they were some of the first introduced in the video games.

RuneScape Kingdoms will focus on narrative and story, letting players dictate how they move through the game and what they explore and discover. Players can fight bosses they’ll recognize from the game’s world, slay monsters, craft gear, and level up their skills. The game doesn’t feature classes, which means every player can allocate their skill points however they want on the path toward the final quest.

Along with RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, Steamforged is also working on a new RuneScape tabletop RPG, which will skip Kickstarter and go straight to stores.

Steamforged is no stranger to adapting video game worlds into tabletop form. The developer has also created successful board games based on Monster Hunter: World, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Resident Evil 2. Steamforged also recently released the first copies of its new Dark Souls RPG, which had a few problems that will have to be corrected.