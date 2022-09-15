Rumble is ready for a $2 billion SPAC

Image: Shutterstock

The far-right’s favorite video sharing platform, Rumble, is set to go public next week after a successful shareholder vote on Thursday.

Rumble was founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Pavlovski as an alternative to Google’s algorithmic approach to surfacing content on YouTube. After operating largely under the radar, the platform has grown in popularity over the last few years, with users on the right seeking out content that’s been banned from YouTube, like Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast and Alex Jones’ Infowars show.

The blank check company Cantor Fitzgerald Acquisition Corp. VI is scheduled to take the company public in a deal worth over $2 billion on Monday under the ticker “RUM.”

