RTX 4070: you can buy the Nvidia GPU at Best Buy, Newegg, and more

Nvidia just announced the GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics card, and it’s promptly hitting shelves Thursday, April 13. (Our pals at The The Hamden Journal already have a full review.) As for where you can purchase it, Best Buy, Newegg, Micro Center, and Antonline will have you covered.

Best Buy is currently the only retailer that will sell Nvidia’s sleek $599.99 Founders Edition RTX 4070. But otherwise, what each store offers is pretty similar — and exhaustive. Newegg will have a whopping 15 unique RTX 4070 models available. We’re not going to list all of them, just a handful that come the closest to the GPU’s base asking price.

While the links below are active, they won’t begin accepting orders until Thursday morning, likely around 9 a.m. EDT, based on previous launches. At least by clicking on them now, you’ll be exactly where you need to be to place an order once they go live. One last thing to keep in mind is that if you opt for a dual-fan GPU, or one with a triple-fan arrangement, you’ll want to measure that to make sure your PC case has the volume to accommodate it.

MSI RTX 4070 Ventus 3X Prices taken at time of publishing. Available online and with limited in-store supply at Best Buy. Online only through Newegg.

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Windforce OC Prices taken at time of publishing. Available online and with limited in-store supply at Best Buy. Online only through Newegg and Antonline.