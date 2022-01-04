Roland AeroCaster VC-01 wireless video mixer

Roland has been making inroads into the Pro AV space for a while. The AeroCaster VRC-01 is its latest hardware offering in this space with a focus on streamers and creators. The mini video-switching console operates almost entirely wirelessly and allows a multi-source video setup using just phones and laptops over WiFi or cellular.

You’ll need to connect the AeroCaster to an iPad to run the main mixing software, but all the other video inputs are wireless via either Roland’s own AeroCaster Camera mobile app or laptop users can remote screen share via Chrome. In short, if you ever wanted to make a multi-cam podcast or music video, but don’t want the headache of several dedicated cameras, AeroCaster will let you do it with the phones you might already have.

Roland has some pretty strong credentials in this space thanks to its V-series of Pro AV video switchers and mixers. The VRC-01 appears to be a more consumer-friendly option with a focus on Twitchers and YouTubers (though you can also stream to Facebook Live or any RTMP channel too). From the console you can switch cameras and mix audio in real time. There are two combo XLR inputs for pro-grade microphones or TRS/phone input along with some simple audio effects such as reverb and lip sync delay.

A lot of the above functionality was already possible via some of Roland’s higher-end gear and its AeroCaster Switcher app, but the VRC-01 and new companion iPad app seem more streamlined and accessible. In many ways, it feels like the video-friendly sibling to the GO:Mixer Pro X with both offering “prosumer” features in a smaller, more affordable package.

The VRC-O1 will be available in March and cost $295.