Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is selling for half off today

Want to get a super early head start on your holiday shopping before Black Friday rolls around? Today’s deal on Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is a present that will appeal to a wide range of people, given its support for all major streaming apps. It’s also a gift that won’t hurt your wallet, either, as it’s half off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, selling for $24.99 instead. That’s a new all-time low on the excellent, easy-to-use device, which organizes all of your streaming service apps into one big grid so they’re quickly accessible. So long as you don’t need support for Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, this is a terrific streaming stick with a range of other perks, too, including support for Dolby Vision, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Read our review.

If you’ve got some extra cash to spare, Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is another good gift you can currently buy for $169.99 instead of $249.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy — a new all-time low. Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is a unique Alexa-enabled smart display you can hang on your wall and use for a variety of purposes. Families, for instance, can use it as a shared kitchen bulletin board displaying calendar appointments, to-dos, photos, shopping lists, and more. At 15.6 inches, it’s much bigger with a 1080p touchscreen, so you can use it as a TV to stream shows. Like other Alexa smart displays and speakers, you can also use it to control other smart home devices, play music, and more. Read our review.

The Fitbit Luxe is the fitness tracker to buy if you’re looking for one that you can wear either to the gym or a party, and it is currently available at a new low price. Normally $129.95, you can buy the tracker for $79.95 from Best Buy and Target. While it can easily pass for a piece of jewelry, the Fitbit Luxe is also a good fitness tracker that tracks heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more. It doesn’t offer more advanced features like the new Fitbit Sense 2’s ability to track stress, and it’s admittedly not the most accurate Fitbit when it comes to tracking distance. Still, however, it does a good job at the basics and gives you an overall rough idea of your activity levels.